Mariner LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,421.4% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 23,822 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,610,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 280,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,349,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,506,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 258,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.95.

