Mariner LLC Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.44 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

