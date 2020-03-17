Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,415.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 185,458 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 4,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 8,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 567.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 207,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 176,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.53. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.96%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,260 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $357,456.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,514 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,449.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,919,254.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.42.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

