Mariner LLC Raises Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 53.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.18. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.91 and a 52 week high of $66.34.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.