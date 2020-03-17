Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,036 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

