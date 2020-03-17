Mariner LLC Raises Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,092,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,293,000 after buying an additional 183,455 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 20,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Greene purchased 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $249,357.68. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,747.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $37.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.37. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.81.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.