Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVO. Pareto Securities cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.85.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 26.02%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

