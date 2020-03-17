Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 10.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,888,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,227,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,504,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,490,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,218,000 after purchasing an additional 86,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,297,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,862,000 after purchasing an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.73.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

