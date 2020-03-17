Mariner LLC Increases Position in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.30% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 404,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in America First Multifamily Investors by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATAX shares. TheStreet lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ATAX opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $394.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.50.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 47.78%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

In other America First Multifamily Investors news, CIO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $34,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

