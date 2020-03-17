Mariner LLC Increases Holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 106.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 141,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.40. Smith & Nephew plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.