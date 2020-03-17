Mariner LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.16% of Comstock Resources worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 373.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $5.40 to $4.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.77.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $803.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.92. Comstock Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $289.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.40 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.