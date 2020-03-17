Mariner LLC Has $2.15 Million Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 170.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 67,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $48.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.