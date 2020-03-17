Mariner LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 82.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,258 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,997,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,714,000 after purchasing an additional 491,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,244,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,448,000 after purchasing an additional 198,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,047,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,232,000 after purchasing an additional 688,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,007,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQC opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 75.91 and a quick ratio of 75.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

