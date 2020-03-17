Mariner LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Mariner LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Shares of ABC opened at $80.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $86.84. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $97.50. The company has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

In related news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,780,140 in the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

