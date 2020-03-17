Mariner LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,217,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $53.80 and a 1 year high of $81.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37.

