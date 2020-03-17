Mariner LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 55.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

