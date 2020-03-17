Mariner LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,561 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 1,302,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 31,681 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 509,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Western Midstream Partners by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 452,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 86,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WES opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $723.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.69.

In related news, Director James R. Crane purchased 340,700 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 499,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

