Mariner LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 491.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. First Analysis downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $90.93 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $80.06 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average is $111.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

