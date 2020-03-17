Mariner LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,168 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 53.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 250.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.18. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.42%.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

