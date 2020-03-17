Mariner LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Savior LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYB. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

LYB opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.