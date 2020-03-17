Mariner LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDA. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

FNDA stock opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.31. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.29 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

