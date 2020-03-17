Mariner LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 130.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $60.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

