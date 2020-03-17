Mariner LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLX. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. American Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 242,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 162,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 127,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 605.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SHLX. Mizuho upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.63.

Shares of NYSE SHLX opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.14. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 94.24% and a negative return on equity of 75.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, Director Rob L. Jones bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

