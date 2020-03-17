Mariner LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,559,000 after purchasing an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,927,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,207,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,312,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 986,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,259,000 after acquiring an additional 38,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 870,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,766,000 after acquiring an additional 117,803 shares during the period. 6.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of UL opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 62.59%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

