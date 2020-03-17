Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 360.8% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. ValuEngine raised Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allstate from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Allstate from $136.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

