Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,127 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

NYSE ELAN opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 101.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,488.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R David Hoover bought 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,455. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $388,329 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

