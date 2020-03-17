Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Mariner LLC lessened its position in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,571,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,553,000 after purchasing an additional 82,767 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $3,192,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on LEG. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CJS Securities cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NYSE:LEG opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.