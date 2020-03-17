Mariner LLC Buys New Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Mariner LLC bought a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 727,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,533,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 698,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,622,000 after acquiring an additional 85,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 619,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,164,000 after acquiring an additional 85,378 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $120.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.72. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $119.20 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.14.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

