Mariner LLC Buys 4,668 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 19,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regis Management CO LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BND opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.55. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $76.49 and a 12 month high of $89.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

