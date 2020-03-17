Mariner LLC Buys 3,470 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.