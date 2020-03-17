Mariner LLC Buys 3,470 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:CAG opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Conagra Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.81.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.
In other Conagra Brands news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
