Mariner LLC Buys 2,639 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after buying an additional 278,414 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,167,000 after buying an additional 144,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Welltower by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,866,000 after buying an additional 221,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in Welltower by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,442,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,716,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of WELL opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Welltower Inc has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $93.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

