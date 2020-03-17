Mariner LLC Acquires 4,478 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Xylem by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Xylem by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Xylem by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,510,024.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,692 shares of company stock valued at $795,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

NYSE XYL opened at $65.05 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $61.00 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

