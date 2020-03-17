ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Short Interest Up 10.6% in February

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,560,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 459,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.30.

NYSE:MAN opened at $70.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.71.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $509,765.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,362,000 after purchasing an additional 88,909 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,316,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,886,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,839,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

