Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lloyds Banking Group plc, formerly Lloyds TSB Group plc, is a United Kingdom-based financial services company, whose businesses provide a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and a limited number of locations overseas. Headquartered in London, the company operates through three segments: UK Retail Banking, Insurance and Investments, and Wholesale and International Banking. The UK Retail Banking segment provides banking and financial services, mortgages, and private banking services. The Insurance and Investments segment offers life assurance, pensions and savings products, general insurance, and fund management services. The Wholesale and International Banking segment provides banking and related services for companies, small and medium-sized businesses, banks, and financial institutions; and asset finance to personal and corporate customers. “

LYG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $3.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,833,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after buying an additional 494,100 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 325,317 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 73,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

