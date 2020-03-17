Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,471 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 103,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,763,000 after buying an additional 23,712 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFUS stock opened at $117.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.02. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.67 and a 52 week high of $206.00.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.33.

In other Littelfuse news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 623 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $115,697.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,052.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,868 shares of company stock valued at $13,694,928 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

