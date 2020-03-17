Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.58.

LCTX opened at $0.63 on Friday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.98.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,738,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 3,977,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

