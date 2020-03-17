Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €235.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price objective on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Independent Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €200.65 ($233.32).

Linde stock opened at €139.20 ($161.86) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €184.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €182.18. Linde has a 1-year low of €149.85 ($174.24) and a 1-year high of €208.60 ($242.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

