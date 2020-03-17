LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LX. BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.99.
LexinFintech stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.93.
About LexinFintech
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.
