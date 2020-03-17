LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LX. BidaskClub lowered LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. LexinFintech currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.99.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LexinFintech stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. LexinFintech has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $13,206,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.