Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Leucrotta Exploration Inc (CVE:LXE)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.40. The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 13000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LXE. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Leucrotta Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 million and a P/E ratio of 105.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

