Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Receives $31.56 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.56.

Several analysts recently commented on KTB shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

KTB stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 15.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

