Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.22.

Shares of KGC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 86.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422,966 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Kinross Gold by 577.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 116,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 99,695 shares in the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

