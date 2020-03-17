Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) a €89.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FRA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €72.40 ($84.19).

FRA FRA opened at €30.87 ($35.90) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €71.97. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

