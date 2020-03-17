JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €30.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a price objective on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.16 ($18.79).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €7.04 ($8.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.90. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 1-year low of €7.20 ($8.37) and a 1-year high of €15.95 ($18.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.72.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

