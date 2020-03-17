Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) & Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) Head-To-Head Survey

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) and Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Jounce Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Vical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 0.67 $56.82 million $1.66 1.75 Vical $1.62 million 21.71 -$16.25 million ($0.81) -1.90

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Vical. Vical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 3.89, indicating that its stock price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vical has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jounce Therapeutics and Vical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jounce Therapeutics 46.11% 41.29% 27.32% Vical -1,002.10% -29.46% -27.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jounce Therapeutics and Vical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 1 0 2.00 Vical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jounce Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 243.64%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Vical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Vical shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Vical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Vical on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. It is also developing JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for combination therapy; and JTX-8064, a monoclonal antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2 that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Vical

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Jounce Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jounce Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.