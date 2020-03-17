Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $525,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 29,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

ECL opened at $166.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.36 and a 200 day moving average of $193.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.41 and a fifty-two week high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.64.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.