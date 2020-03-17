Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $155,958,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,553,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175,105 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 492.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,712,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,800 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 92.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,759,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,845,000 after acquiring an additional 846,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $24,555,000. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $20.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

