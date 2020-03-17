Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in AutoZone by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 100,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,612,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AutoZone by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,805,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $1,425.00 to $1,325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective (down from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,237.80.

NYSE:AZO opened at $851.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $840.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,058.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,126.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

