Jefferies Group LLC Sells 94,172 Shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Trilogy Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,828 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 94,172 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Trilogy Metals worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Polygon Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 244,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth $802,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 7,238.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 494,789 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 488,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Trilogy Metals by 49.2% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,001,579 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Trilogy Metals news, major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. bought 158,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $352,314.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 173,700 shares of company stock valued at $373,354.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of TMQ opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals Inc has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04).

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

