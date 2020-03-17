Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $854,000 Investment in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,224 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 115,536 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $225.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.75.

Shares of PAYC opened at $196.27 on Tuesday. Paycom Software Inc has a 52 week low of $174.02 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 37.47%. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

