Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.12. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total transaction of $222,753.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. UBS Group lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.62.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

